Bus operators in Bengal threaten to go on strike from Jan 28

A section of bus operators inWest Bengal on Tuesday threatened to go on a three-day strikefrom January 28 if their demands for lowering diesel pricesand an increase in fares are not met.

Announcing the plan to go on a strike, Joint Councilof Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee demandedthat GST be levied on diesel in place of various taxes imposedby the Centre and the states.

''Diesel prices, which have been skyrocketing like abullish share market, must be brought down,'' Banerjee toldreporters here.

He also demanded that the West Bengal government takea positive decision on bus fare hike in view of the risingoperating costs and lower passenger revenue owing to Covidpandemic, failing which he said that the bus operators will goon a three-day strike across the state from January 28.

