Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bus operators in Bengal threaten to go on strike from Jan 28

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:51 IST
Bus operators in Bengal threaten to go on strike from Jan 28

A section of bus operators inWest Bengal on Tuesday threatened to go on a three-day strikefrom January 28 if their demands for lowering diesel pricesand an increase in fares are not met.

Announcing the plan to go on a strike, Joint Councilof Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee demandedthat GST be levied on diesel in place of various taxes imposedby the Centre and the states.

''Diesel prices, which have been skyrocketing like abullish share market, must be brought down,'' Banerjee toldreporters here.

He also demanded that the West Bengal government takea positive decision on bus fare hike in view of the risingoperating costs and lower passenger revenue owing to Covidpandemic, failing which he said that the bus operators will goon a three-day strike across the state from January 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shardul's partnership with Sundar turned out to be match-winning, says coach Dinesh Lad

Dinesh Lad, the coach of Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, has said that Sharduls 123-run stand with Washington Sundar in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia turned out to be very crucial in the context of the series decid...

Dozens of migrants scale fence into Spain's Melilla enclave

Dozens of migrants stormed into Spains North African enclave of Melilla early on Tuesday, scaling the high, razor-wired fence that separates it from Morocco, local authorities said. The migrants, all from sub-Saharan Africa and nine of whom...

Pant is an exceptional talent: Smith

Star Australia batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday described Rishabh Pant as an exceptional talent after the Indian youngster powered India to a historic three-wicket win in the series-deciding fourth Test with a breathtaking unbeaten 89. India ...

Trump clemency likely for Lil Wayne, no pardons for Giuliani or Bannon -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to grant clemency to rapper Lil Wayne on Tuesday in a final wave of pardons and commutations that is not expected to include lawyer Rudy Giuliani or ex-aide Steve Bannon, sources said on Monday. Trump i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021