UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday said the United Nations has not been able to play an effective role in preventing pandemics, terrorism, violence and civil wars in the world due to the veto power system of the world body.

Mishra, while virtually addressing an international conference on 'United Nations and International Peace' organised by Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice in Jodhpur, said the objectives of establishing the UN and its relevance in the present context need to be widely discussed.

He said there have been many achievements of the United Nations in the last 75 years, but there have also been several occasions like the COVID-19 pandemic when the need for serious introspection has arisen before it, according to a press release.

Mishra expressed the need to have greater representation for India in the UN in the context of rapid changes taking place globally.

He also called for developing a common understanding of trust and cooperation among countries across the world through the UN.

Mishra said even though there has not been a world war in the present time, some countries have waged a ''proxy war'' against their neighbours.

“Some countries are openly promoting terrorism and there is a crisis before humanitarianism,” the release quoting him said. He called upon the UN to come forward and play an effective role in this scenario.

Referring to the Indian ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', Mishra said that it is necessary to work with the same thought in the UN.

He said India has sent its troops in 50 peace operations and more than 800 Indian peacekeepers have recently been awarded medals for service in the UN Missions in South Sudan.

Earlier, Alok Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of the university and speakers from other countries also addressed the seminar.

