Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:32 IST
UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday said the United Nations has not been able to play an effective role in preventing pandemics, terrorism, violence and civil wars in the world due to the veto power system of the world body.

Mishra, while virtually addressing an international conference on 'United Nations and International Peace' organised by Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice in Jodhpur, said the objectives of establishing the UN and its relevance in the present context need to be widely discussed.

He said there have been many achievements of the United Nations in the last 75 years, but there have also been several occasions like the COVID-19 pandemic when the need for serious introspection has arisen before it, according to a press release.

Mishra expressed the need to have greater representation for India in the UN in the context of rapid changes taking place globally.

He also called for developing a common understanding of trust and cooperation among countries across the world through the UN.

Mishra said even though there has not been a world war in the present time, some countries have waged a ''proxy war'' against their neighbours.

“Some countries are openly promoting terrorism and there is a crisis before humanitarianism,” the release quoting him said. He called upon the UN to come forward and play an effective role in this scenario.

Referring to the Indian ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', Mishra said that it is necessary to work with the same thought in the UN.

He said India has sent its troops in 50 peace operations and more than 800 Indian peacekeepers have recently been awarded medals for service in the UN Missions in South Sudan.

Earlier, Alok Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of the university and speakers from other countries also addressed the seminar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shardul's partnership with Sundar turned out to be match-winning, says coach Dinesh Lad

Dinesh Lad, the coach of Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, has said that Sharduls 123-run stand with Washington Sundar in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia turned out to be very crucial in the context of the series decid...

Dozens of migrants scale fence into Spain's Melilla enclave

Dozens of migrants stormed into Spains North African enclave of Melilla early on Tuesday, scaling the high, razor-wired fence that separates it from Morocco, local authorities said. The migrants, all from sub-Saharan Africa and nine of whom...

Pant is an exceptional talent: Smith

Star Australia batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday described Rishabh Pant as an exceptional talent after the Indian youngster powered India to a historic three-wicket win in the series-deciding fourth Test with a breathtaking unbeaten 89. India ...

Trump clemency likely for Lil Wayne, no pardons for Giuliani or Bannon -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to grant clemency to rapper Lil Wayne on Tuesday in a final wave of pardons and commutations that is not expected to include lawyer Rudy Giuliani or ex-aide Steve Bannon, sources said on Monday. Trump i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021