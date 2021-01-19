Left Menu
Tripura CM wears 'Risa' on Kokborok Day

The activities include cultural programmesand literary activities.Deb shared a photo wearing Risa in social media onTuesday and wrote, Today is Kokborok Day. Let us play a vitalrole in introducing it throughout the country. On Monday the chief minister in his Facebook postsaid Risa is traditional dress of Tripura, which is relatedwith the tradition and culture of the state.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@BjpBiplab)

Tripura Chief Minister BiplabKumar Deb on Tuesday wore 'Risa', a traditional dress of the indigenous community of the state on the occasion of the 43rdKokborok Day, and appealed to people to wear the dress.

Kokborok Day is a festival celebrated in the state to commemorate the recognition of Kokborok as an official language in 1979. The activities include cultural programs and literary activities.

Deb shared a photo wearing 'Risa' on social media on Tuesday and wrote, ''Today is Kokborok Day. Let us play a vital role in introducing it throughout the country.'' On Monday the chief minister in his Facebook post said: ''Risa is a traditional dress of Tripura, which is related with the tradition and culture of the state. Our government is attempting to give Risa an identity at the national and international levels. So, I appealed to all to wear Risa on the occasion of Kokborok Day ... and upload your photos on social media. ...'' Like Deb, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath too shared his photo wearing 'Risa' on social media.

''Development of a community depends on the development of the language. Very few states of the country have their own language policy. After coming to power in 2018, our government is trying to develop the Kokborok language. And we are going to introduce a new language policy in our state soon so that different languages of small communities are not lost'', Nath said in an event on the occasion of Kokborok Day at Mohanpur, near here in West Tripura district.

