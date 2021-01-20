Left Menu
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 00:45 IST
Odisha to recruit 2,000 more MBBS, BDS students in new medical

Aiming at strengtheninghealthcare services in Odisha, the state government on Tuesdaysaid it will recruit 2,000 more MBBS and BDS students forappointment in the upcoming medical colleges and peripheralhospitals.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while announcing thishere through video conferencing, said the nine new medicalcolleges should not face shortage of doctors and medicalinfrastructure.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has beenasked to notify the appointment of doctors at the earliest, anofficial release said, adding, Patnaik has also directedofficials to complete projects in the health sector incoordination with different departments.

The release added that the state has already launcheda mega drive to develop SCB Medical College and Hospital inCuttack into a ''world-class health care centre''.

