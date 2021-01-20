Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teacher, principal suspended over 'anti-Brahmin' slogan painted on school wall

PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:05 IST
Teacher, principal suspended over 'anti-Brahmin' slogan painted on school wall

A government school principal and a teacher here were suspended over the school wall sporting an alleged anti-Brahmin slogan that one of them attributed to Dalit icon B R Ambedkar.

Lallitpur’s Basic Education Officer (BEO) Ram Pravesh on Wednesday said Principal Anil Kumar Rahul and Assistant Teacher Qadir Khan of Avni village in Talbehat were suspended after the school wall was found displaying the “objectionable anti-Brahmin remark”.

The remark was detected on Sunday during the inauguration of smart classes in the school and the two were suspended on Tuesday, he said.

BEO Ram Pravesh said roughly translated in English, the Hindi sentence painted on the school wall read: Ringing school bells will ensure your welfare, ringing those of temples will benefit only Brahmins.

Principal Rahul, however, defended the sentence on wall, saying “This was not my personal comment. Constitution maker Bhimrao Ambedkar made this comment to educate the Dalit society. So it was quoted.” “I had no intention of hurting anyone's feelings,” he added in his clarification on Wednesday.

The slogan written on the school wall was whitewashed after the controversy erupted but many Brahmin organisations took strong exception to it. The Sarva Brahmin Mahamandal Janakalyan Trust’s president Ashok Goswami alleged the slogan was written to insult a particular caste.

He demanded the registration of a criminal case against the basic education officer and the assistant basic education officer.

If the government fails to take action against the two officials, the Brahmin community will launch an agitation, he warned.

Office bearers of various other social outfits, including Karni Sena district president Basantraj Bantu, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s district convenor Piyush Pratap Bundela, besides those of Hindu Yuva Vahini, All India Brahmin Mahasabha, Brahmin Mahasangh and Parashuram Sena too warned of holding agitations if strict action was not taken in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

The silent epidemic: Abuse against Spanish women rises during lockdown

Fewer Spanish women were killed by their partner or ex-partner in 2020 than in previous years, but that statistic masks a rise in gender-based violence as COVID lockdowns left victims confined with their abusers, rights groups and officials...

Primary classes to reopen at Punjab schools from Jan 27

The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27. Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12. Following persistent demand of paren...

Biden urged to protect consumers from tech giants

By Avi Asher-Schapiro BERLIN, Jan 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. president, digital rights groups are calling on him and legislators to curb the power of tech firms and guard consumers online priva...

Manav creates ripples at AITA event

Young Manav Jain caused the biggest upset of the tournament when he overcame second seed Suraj Prabodh to enter the quarterfinals of AITA Mens Championship here on Wednesday. The 17-year-old Manav, who is also the youngest player in the tou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021