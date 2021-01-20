Primary classes to reopen at Punjab schools from Jan 27

Left Menu
Following persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all schools for primary classes from January 27, Education minister Vijay Inder Singla in a statement here. From February 1, Classes 1 and 2 will be restarted at all school, he said.The timings will remain the same from 10 am to 3 pm and parents will have to give written consent before sending their wards to schools.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27. Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12. "Following persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all schools for primary classes from January 27," Education minister Vijay Inder Singla in a statement here. The minister said as per the decision, Students of Classes 3 and 4 will be allowed to attend the school from January 27. From February 1, Classes 1 and 2 will be restarted at all school, he said.

The timings will remain the same from 10 am to 3 pm and parents will have to give written consent before sending their wards to schools. Singla directed officials and school managements to ensure proper cleaning of premises and follow the COVID-19 safety norms.

He said detailed guidelines will be issued soon to all district education officers, which will be circulated to all government, aided and private schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

