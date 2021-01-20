Academician Sanjiv Mittal appointed new VC of Odisha varsity

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lalon Wednesday appointed eminent academician Sanjiv Mittal asthe new vice chancellor of Sambalpur University, an officialnotification here said.

Mittal will function as the VC of Sambalpur Universityfor a period of four years with effect from the date heassumes office, it said.

He is currently working as a professor at Guru GobindSingh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

He has over 29 years of teaching experience --including 13 years as a professor in management studies.

Mittal has authored eight books so far. He hascontributed many articles in journals of national andinternational repute, the notification added.

