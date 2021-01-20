MD, General Manager of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation in ACB net

The Managing Director ofTelangana State Warehousing Corporation along with anothersenior official were on Wednesday arrested here by the ACB forallegedly taking Rs 75,000 bribe.

The MD and General Manager of the State WarehousingCorporation were arrested for demanding and accepting thebribe from a complainant for doing an official favour torelease his retirement benefits, an Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) release said here.

The duo performed their duty dishonestly andimproperly to obtain undue advantage, it said.PTI VVK BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)