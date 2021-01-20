Apeeejay Kolkata Literary Festival to begin on Jan 22

The three-day Apeejay KolkataLiterary Festival 2021, beginning on January 22, will be heldin new-normal format this year.

While some of the programmes will be held under strictCOVID-19 safety protocols at the recently renovated heritageCurrency Building here, other events will be held on livedigital format, organisers said on Wednesday.

The festival in its 12th edition will focus on newwritings, translations, mythologies and literature forchildren.

Festival Director Maina Bhagat said the schedules havebeen curated meticulously to meet the challenges of theHybrid/Virtual format and delegates from across three timezones will participate in the festival.

Bhagat and Swagat Sengupta, director of a leading bookstore, said that speakers will include renowned authors, filmpersonalities, politicians, columnists and icons from theworld of sports.

Some of the names are - Paro Anand, Alexandra Pringle,Andaleeb Wajid, Kunal Basu, Namita Gokhale, Shashi Tharoor,Shobhaa De, Kishwar Desai, Viswanathan Anand, Boria Majumder,Anand Neelakantan, Kevin Missal, Ashok Banker, Anjum Katyal,Sonu Sood, Virginie Corteval, Jrme Petit, Deepa Mehta, JuhiChaturvedi, Manoj Bajpai, Lisa Ray, Abhijit Bhaduri, SandipRoy, Avik Chanda among others, they said.

Discussions at the festival will be on topics like'Teen-teen Adventures, I am no Messiah' to be participated bySonu Sood, 'Out of Print: What's plaguing publishing?','Announcement of the Romain Rolland Prize', Challenges ofTranslation, Bengali Literature & Miniatures, 'New Normal, NewIndia', 'Books and Cinema, from word to screen' and 'ACentenary Tribute to Federico Fellini by Federico Grandesso.

