Biocon Biologics appoints Prof Peter Piot as independent director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:51 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, on Thursday said it has appointed Professor Peter Piot as an independent director to its board for three years.

Piot is the Director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and the Handa Professor of Global Health, Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said Piot brings years of scientific expertise, long experience in public health interventions and policy framing on major health issues.

''His thought leadership and invaluable experience in global healthcare will greatly guide our actions in building Biocon Biologics into an innovative global leader in biosimilars committed to delivering affordable access to life saving Biologics,'' she added.

Piot has been appointed to the board of Biocon Biologics for a period of three years starting January 21.

''I am delighted to join dynamic Biocon Biologics and its vital mission of bringing the products of innovation to those who can benefit from them,'' Piot said He was the founding Executive Director of UNAIDS and Under Secretary-General of the United Nations from 1995 until 2008, bringing AIDS to the forefront of the world's agenda, and ensuring access to life saving antiretroviral medicines.

Piot has a broad and long term understanding of strategy development and implementation, policy development in health, science, biotechnology, and international development, among other areas.

