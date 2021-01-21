Left Menu
Maha board Class 10, 12 exams to be held in April-May: Gaikwad

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:26 IST
Maharashtra School EducationMinister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced that the writtenexams of the state board's Class 12 will be held from April 23to May 29, and of Class 10 from from April 29 to May 31.

The exams are usually held in February and March,which have to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to reporters here, Gaikwad said the practicalexams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22, andfor Class 10 between April 9 and 28.

''The written exams for Class 12 will be held betweenApril 23 and May 29, and for Class 10 between April 29 and May31. We are trying to declare the results of Classes 12 and 10by July-end and August-end, respectively,'' the minister said.

The state has already reduced the syllabus by 25 percent so that it will not be a burden for students, she said.

To a query, Gaikwad said around 38 per cent ofstudents were attending classes in schools, as on January 18.

Schools and junior colleges for Classes 9 to 12 hadreopened in parts of the state earlier this month based on theCOVID-19 situation in respective areas.

