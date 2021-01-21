Left Menu
Development News Edition

French President Macron warns students that COVID restrictions to stay for some time

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:54 IST
French President Macron warns students that COVID restrictions to stay for some time

French President Emmanuel Macron warned students on Thursday to expect COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place for much of the rest of the 2020/21 academic year.

Macron was meeting a group of students at the Paris Saclay university, to hear their complaints and concerns over issues raised by COVID restrictions, such as feelings of loneliness and hits to the economy that have impacted job prospects.

"We will have a second semester that will have the virus and a lot of constraints," Macron said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC Collegium approves proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of Bombay HC as Permanent Judge

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court Justice Pushpa Virendra Ganediwala as Permanent Judge.The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on Ja...

Average flat size increases 10 pc in 2020 across 7 cities to 1,150 sq ft: Report

Average apartment size in residential projects launched last year increased by 10 per cent to 1,150 sq ft, as builders expected demand for bigger flats to rise after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant Anarock.Average ap...

Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris

Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for remaining victims and debris from a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board.Transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi said retrieval operatio...

EXPLAINER: What''s next for WHO after US takes steps to stay

The Biden administration has taken quick steps to keep the United States in the World Health Organization and reinforce financial and staffing support for it part of his ambition to launch a full-throttle effort to fight the COVID-19 pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021