Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Pakistan refugees allege denial of government jobs in J-K; hold protests

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:57 IST
West Pakistan refugees allege denial of government jobs in J-K; hold protests
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@RefugeesRwanda)

West Pakistan refugees on Thursday held protests across the city against the Jammu and Kashmir administration alleging that they are being denied government jobs despite abrogation of Article 370 and the community being granted citizenship rights.

They claimed that a few days back police officials turned them away despite some youth of their community passing all the required mandatory tests for selection in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

However, no immediate response to their allegations was available from the police.

Led by West Pakistan refugees action committee president Laba Ram Gandhi, over 300 West Pakistan refugees held protests and raised slogans demanding justice by providing government jobs to their wards and benefits of the central government schemes to their families as is applicable to the citizens of the union territory. ''We are holding protests today in support of our demand for government jobs as per the due process of being citizens of Jammu and Kashmir,'' Gandhi told reporters here.

He said that a few days back, there was a recruitment drive in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. ''Our boys passed all required mandatory - physical and written tests. They passed both of them. When they went to police lines to submit their documents, they were pushed out by saying that they should get a state subject certificate,'' he alleged.

The police officers told them requirements would be done as per the state subject and no one changed that, Gandhi alleged.

Lashing out at the Lieutenant Governor's administration, he said, ''Eighteen months have passed since abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A. We got citizenship rights. We voted for the first time in the District Development Council (DDC) polls. But now police are denying us the right to jobs despite the end of the state subject era.'' Despite production of domicile, youth of the West Pakistan community are being denied jobs as citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, he alleged.

''What is the fun of abrogation of Article 370, if they have denied us the rights as citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Why is the Lieutenant Governor's administration doing this with us,'' Gandhi alleged.

People belonging to West Pakistan, Valmikis, women marrying outside communities, non-registered Kashmiri migrants and displaced people got their new domicile under a new set of rules issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration last year after abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

With the citizenship rights, they have the right to vote, right to own properties, right to government jobs, right to education in professional colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nathi Mthethwa pays tribute to boxing pioneer Lawrence Ndzondo

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has paid tribute to boxing pioneer, Lawrence Slow Poison Ndzondo.Ndzondo, from East London, was one of the first boxers from the then Cape Province to turn professional in 1965. He pa...

Man gets RI for life for sexually assaulting minor girl

A special POCSO court heresentenced an autorickshaw driver to rigorous imprisonment forlife for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in suburbanGoregaon in 2015.Special judge Bharti Kale on Wednesday found ShivKumar alias Shiva Rana gui...

China to provide 5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to ‘all-weather ally’ Pakistan

China will provide 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan by January 31, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.Qureshi issued a video message after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, stating that Bei...

Biden launches COVID-19 initiatives on first full day in White House

President Joe Biden launched initiatives on Thursday to rein in the raging COVID-19 pandemic, tackling his top priority on his first full day in the White House as he tries to turn the page on Donald Trumps tumultuous leadership. His admini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021