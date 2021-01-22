'Atmanirbhar Bharat' spirit pervades everyday life from cricket field to COVID fight: PM

Left Menu
They are instrumental in solving the problems ofthe people of the region, he said.

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 22-01-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 12:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission hasbecome a part of everyday life of the country and its spiritpervades from the cricket field to COVID-19 management, PrimeMinister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He also hailed the country's scientists and healthprofessionals for effectively tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Atmanirbhar Bharat is not only about technologicaladvancement and progress. It has become part of everyday lifeof the nation,'' he said, addressing the 18th convocation ofTezpur University digitally from New Delhi.

In this context, he referred to the miraculous victoryof the young Indian cricket team in Australia which overcamemultiple challenges to win the Test match series.

''They faced the challanges boldly and came up with newsolutions despite a string of injuries and lack of experience.

A positive mindset always leads to positive results which isthe essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' he said.

''We should learn to take risks and overcome fear offailure,'' Modi said.

Speaking about India's fight against the pandemic, theprime minister said there was scepticism about how such alarge country will tackle it.

''Our COVID-19 management showed where there isresolve and resilience, resources come naturally. And todaythe world's largest vaccination programme is under way inIndia,'' he said.

The prime minister said immense opportunities haveopened up for the students in the Northeast with improvedconnectivity and strengthening of the education and healthcare sectors.

Tezpur University's Innovation Centre and itsinitiatives for grassroots innovation are an example of 'vocalfor local'. They are instrumental in solving the problems ofthe people of the region, he said.

