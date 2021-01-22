Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's ITO, security guard rescued
Later, nine more were pressed into service and the blaze was doused within an hour, he said.As smoke engulfed the building, a security guard who had gone to the terrace got stuck there. He was rescued by the Delhi Fire Service personnel, the officials said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:09 IST
A fire broke out on the second floor of a multi-storey building in central Delhi's ITO on Friday morning, fire officials said.
No casualties were reported. A security guard stuck on the terrace of the building of Institution of Engineers was rescued by fire fighters, they said.
''We received a call at 8.30 am about a fire in a metre board in the Institution of Engineers building at ITO,'' said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.
Initially, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, nine more were pressed into service and the blaze was doused within an hour, he said.
As smoke engulfed the building, a security guard who had gone to the terrace got stuck there. He was rescued by the Delhi Fire Service personnel, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Atul Garg
- Institution of Engineers
- Delhi Fire Service
ALSO READ
Delhi: Man stabs two police constables in Tilak Nagar leaving one severely injured
Delhi air quality remains 'moderate', expected to worsen on Friday
'Moderate' fog in Delhi, minimum temp rises to 14.4 deg C
Security increased along Delhi borders ahead of farmers' tractor rally
Shiv Sena lauds Rahul Gandhi, says "rulers in Delhi" fear him