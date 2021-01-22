Discussions on for YCMOU centre in Goa: Maha minister Samant

Centres of the Yashwantrao ChavanMaharashtra Open University (YCMOU) will be created across thenation with permission from the UGC if a plan to have afacility in neighbouring Goa turns out to be a success,Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister UdaySamant said on Friday.

He said discussions for a YCMOU centre in Goa had beenheld with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant there.

He said centres would also be set up in Kolhapur andBelgaum for Marathi-speaking people living along Maharashtra-Karnataka border.

Sub centres would be set up to cater to places likeRaigad, Thane, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal and Washimetc, Samant said.

The work of the proposed sub-centre of SavitribaiPhule Pune University in Shivnai in Dindori taluka of Nashikdistrict will start soon, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)