J&K PWD engineering manual approved

The administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the adoption of engineering manual 2020 by the public works department to provide uniform code of practice for bringing more transparency and accountability in its operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The engineering manual has standardised the engineering practices, an official said.

Spanning over 29 chapters, the manual has codified various activities regarding human resource management, project preparation methodologies, engineering investigation, bidding documents, contract management, quality control mechanism and asset management, he added.

It has introduced uniformity in the documentation of proposals, estimations, bids and record-keeping. The manual will serve as a guide to keep pace with the contemporary engineering needs in conformity with existing practices and procedures to ensure transparency and engineering perfection, he said. PTI ABHMB

