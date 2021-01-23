Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata kicks off procession on Netaji's 125th birth anniversary

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Saturday kicked off a grand procession hereto pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125thbirth anniversary.Before the commencement of the procession fromSyambazar area in the northern part of the city, Banerjee blewa conch shell and a siren was sounded at 12.15 pm, the timewhen Bose was born on this day in 1897.We do not celebrate Netajis birthday only in theyears when elections are scheduled.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:10 IST
Mamata kicks off procession on Netaji's 125th birth anniversary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday kicked off a grand procession hereto pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125thbirth anniversary.

Before the commencement of the procession fromSyambazar area in the northern part of the city, Banerjee blew a conch shell and a siren was sounded at 12.15 pm, the time when Bose was born on this day in 1897.

''We do not celebrate Netaji's birthday only in the years when elections are scheduled. We are grandly celebrating his125th birth anniversary. Rabindranath Tagore described Netaji as Deshnayak. That is why we have decided to celebrate this day as Deshnayak Diwas,'' she said.

''Netaji was one of the greatest freedom fighters of the country. He was a great philosopher,'' she said.

Banerjee also urged the Centre to declare Netaji'sbirthday as a national holiday.

The 7-km procession will culminate at the Netaji'sstatue on Red Road where Banerjee will be addressing the gathering.

Hundreds of people, several senior leaders of Trinamool Congress, and MLAs joined the procession to pay their tribute to the freedom fighter. Chief secretary AlapanBandyopadhyay and other bureaucrats of the state government are also present at the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 20,921 new coronavirus cases, 559 deaths

Russia on Saturday reported 20,921 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,668 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,698,273.Authorities also reported an additional 559 deaths, raising the official total to 68,971....

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad to be shifted to AIIMS- Delhi from Ranchi hospital as health condition deteriorates: Officials.

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad to be shifted to AIIMS- Delhi from Ranchi hospital as health condition deteriorates Officials....

Matt Hamilton, Paul Campbell and Cristina Rosato join 'Turner & Hooch' series

Disney Plus upcoming Turner Hooch series has added actors Matt Hamilton, Paul Campbell and Cristina Rosato to its cast.Based on Tom Hanks 1989 buddy-cop movie of the same name, the show was recently greenlit by Disney with an order for 12 ...

Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny take to the streets despite warnings

Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny took to the streets in Russias Far East on Saturday to demand his release on a day of nationwide protests that authorities have declared illegal and vowed to break up. Navalny called on his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021