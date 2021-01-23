Norway's capital tightens lockdown to combat more contagious virus variant

Norway's capital tightens lockdown to combat more contagious virus variantReuters | Oslo | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:35 IST
Norway's capital Oslo and nine neighbouring municipalities will impose some of their toughest lockdown measures yet after an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant, first identified in Britain, the government said on Saturday.
Shopping centres and other non-essential stores will be closed from noon local time on Saturday, organised sports activities will be halted and schools must rely more on remote learning, the health ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- health ministry
- Norway
- Oslo