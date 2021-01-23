India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said India should have fourcapitals on a rotation basis and sessions of Parliament shouldbe held in different locations in the country.

She also slammed the Centre for its decision toobserve January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate thebirth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and said theNarendra Modi government did not consult with her beforeannouncing it.

''During the British-era, Kolkata was the capital ofthe country. I think we must have four capitals on a rotationbasis. Why does the country have only one capital? And thesessions of Parliament should be held in different places inthe country. We will have to change our concept,'' she saidwhile addressing a gathering here after participating in agrand procession to pay tribute to Netaji's 125th birthanniversary.

She also questioned why will the birth anniversary ofBose not be celebrated as 'Deshnayak Diwas'.

''What is the meaning of 'Parakram'? They may dislikeme politically but could have consulted with me. They couldhave consulted with Netaji's great-grandsons Sugata Bose orSumantra Bose on choosing a word,'' Banerjee said.

She also asked, ''Who has given the name 'Parakram'?But we are celebrating the day as 'Deshnayak Diwas' herebecause it has a history. Rabindranath Tagore had describedNetaji as 'Deshnayak'. That is why we have today used the nameto link the two legends of Bengal,'' she added.

Before the commencement of the 7-km procession fromSyambazar area in the northern part of the city, Banerjee blewa conch shell and a siren was sounded at 12.15 pm, the timewhen Bose was born on this day in 1897.

''We do not celebrate Netaji's birthday only in theyears when elections are scheduled. We are celebrating his125th birth anniversary in a grand fashion,'' she said.

Banerjee also alleged that there is a ''game'' going onto change the country's national anthem - ''Jana Gana Mana''.

''There is a game going on to change our nationalanthem. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had endorsed 'Jana GanaMana' as the national anthem. We will not allow to change it,''she said.

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore wrote ''Jana GanaMana'' in 1911 in Bengali and it was adopted as the nationalanthem in 1950. However, the national anthem is only a part ofthe poem penned and composed by Tagore.

Criticising the Centre for abolishing the PlanningCommission, she said the Niti Aayog and the plan panel canco-exist.

''He (Netaji) had also spoken about the PlanningCommission and several other things. I do not have any ideawhy the Planning Commission was abolished. Niti Aayog and thePlanning Commission can co-exist. You will have to bring backthe national Planning Commission,'' she added.

