State varsities should work for all-round development of students: Rajasthan governor

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:16 IST
State varsities should work for all-round development of students: Rajasthan governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday called for developing state universities as knowledge centres that should work for the all-round development of students.

Addressing the convocation of Kota University by virtual mode, he said universities should contribute to the development of the country and also stressed on imparting moral value education in universities with the vision of a self-reliant India.

The governor called for concerted efforts to promote women's education. He said that education is the best process of knowledge transfer from one generation to another.

Therefore, he said, all universities should pay special attention to all-round development through quality education.

The governor also called upon Kota University to start courses related to employment generation in Hadoti region as per local requirements and to promote research to preserve local art and culture, a release said.

He said that apart from imparting excellent education to the students, the university should also keep a constant connection with modern methods of knowledge.

Mishra recalled Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the function and said that he had contributed significantly in the freedom movement of the country.

Saturday marks Bose's birth anniversary, who was born on this day in 1897. PTI SDA HDAHDA

