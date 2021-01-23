Govt teacher dies of COVID-19 in Ludhiana; 12 colleagues, 3 students test positive

Left Menu
PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:29 IST
A 48-year-old government schoolteacher, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a private hospital here on Saturday, following which her 12 colleagues and three students also returned positive results, an official said. Schools in the state reopened for classes 5 to 12 from January 7 after a government order.

The deceased teacher taught maths at the Government Senior Secondary School Galib Klan in Jagraon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Neeru Katyal said 12 teachers and three students of the school have tested positive for the infection.

The school has now been shut and the samples of other students and the staff was being taken for testing, he said. The Punjab government had recently decided to reopen schools for students of classes 5 to 12 from January 7.

State Education minister Vijay Inder Singla had said the decision was taken following a persistent demand by parents.

