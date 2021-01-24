Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-ITF denies Yastremska's application to lift provisional doping suspension

She had travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, scheduled to begin on Feb. 8., after applying to have her provisional suspension lifted. The ITF said its latest decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by Yastremska, WADA and the National Anti-Doping Center of Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 07:31 IST
Tennis-ITF denies Yastremska's application to lift provisional doping suspension

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has denied Dayana Yastremska's application to lift a provisional doping suspension imposed on her by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Ukraine's world number 29 Yastremska was provisionally suspended on Jan. 7 after WADA found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample.

The 20-year-old provided the sample in November and a WADA lab in Montreal found the presence of mesterolone metabolite, an anabolic agent on its Prohibited List. "An application by Dayana Yastremska to lift the provisional suspension imposed on her on Jan. 7 under Article 8.3.1(c) of the 2020 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme has been denied by the Chair of the Independent Tribunal convened to hear her case," the ITF said in a statement on Saturday.

Yastremska denied using performance-enhancing drugs and said the positive test was the result of a "contamination event". She had travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, scheduled to begin on Feb. 8., after applying to have her provisional suspension lifted.

The ITF said its latest decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by Yastremska, WADA and the National Anti-Doping Center of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Brazilian club condemns attack on team bus

The president of So Paulo football club condemned a violent assault on their team bus on Saturday in what appeared to be a reaction to the clubs recent run of poor form. The attack that the Sao Paulo Football Club delegation suffered headin...

Police crack down on Russian protests against jailing of Kremlin foe Navalny

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.Navalny h...

US def secy Lloyd Austin calls counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Britain

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to his counterparts from Japan, Britain, and South Korea, the Pentagon has said.During his interaction with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, Austin reiterated Americas commitment to the US-Japan...

Chile regrets panic triggered by mistaken tsunami warning after quake

Authorities in Chile said on Saturday they regretted spreading panic with a mistaken tsunami warning calling for people to get out of coastal areas following an earthquake in Antarctica. The interior ministry said on Twitter that a tremor o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021