National Girl Child Day: Union ministers, celebrities share photos with daughters on social media

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 13:59 IST
National Girl Child Day: Union ministers, celebrities share photos with daughters on social media
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@MinistryWCD)

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Sunday, netizens, including Union ministers such as Smriti Irani and S Jaishankar, shared photos with their daughters on Twitter.

Women and Child Development Minister Irani posted photos with her daughters on the microblogging website.

''My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements,'' she tweeted.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also posted photos with his daughter on Twitter.

''Daughters - a special joy, a unique bond. Their accomplishments always make us proud,'' he wrote.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' said he considers himself fortunate to have three daughters.

''Today is National Girl Child Day. I consider myself fortunate that I have three daughters by the grace of God. Our daughters are our pride,'' he wrote on Twitter.

Pokhriyal also called upon people to celebrate their daughters, give them good education and make them responsible citizens.

''I call upon all the countrymen today on the occasion to celebrate the birth of girls and make daughters responsible citizens of the country by providing them highest education. My good wishes to all the daughters of the country and heartfelt wishes for their bright future,'' he said in another tweet.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called on people to set a right example and celebrate daughters and sons alike as he posted a photo with his children on Twitter.

''Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times. We have to remember that our children learn from us. Let's set the right example and celebrate our girls & boys alike!'' he tweeted.

Many other netizens also took to Twitter to post photos of their daughters.

A Twitter user said she is proud of her daughters, ''who are good human beings, self-sufficient and my rock solid support''.

Another Twitter user said ''there is no bigger happiness when I am with my daughter''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the ''daughters of India''.

''On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity,'' he said in a tweet.

India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, on January 24 every year.

