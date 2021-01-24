Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on Monday via video conferencing, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The government of India has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic field, and bravery.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on January 25, 2021 at 12 noon via video conferencing. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion, the PMO said in a statement.

This year, 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2021, the statement said.

