Top bollywood lyricist, poets to take part in first ever All India poetry event in Jammu

The academy is also providing a platform to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding that Radio Mirchi has organised a poetry competition where 450 entries has already been received.

Top bollywood lyricists and poets will participate in the first ever two-day all India poetry event here from Wednesday to celebrate the 72nd Republic day, an official said. Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with Radio Mirchi will organize the event on January 27 and 28, JKAACL secretary Munir ul Islam told reporters here.

Elaborating further, he said the event will be organised at the Zorawar Singh Auditorium in University of Jammu and top dignitaries from the Union Territory are expected to participate in it. The academy is also providing a platform to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding that Radio Mirchi has organised a poetry competition where 450 entries has already been received. ''After adjudging each entry, 10 best young poets have been chosen from Urdu and Hindi to present their poetry during the event and interact with distinguished poets. Senior poets who have given their consent to be part of this event on January 27 include Wasim Barelvi, Manzar Bhobali, Nawaz Deobandhi, Kunwar Javed, Khushbu Sharma, Ana Dehlvi, Pritpal Singh Betab, Balraj Bakhshi, Dr Liaqat Jafri, Dr Shafaq Sopori, Dr Nazir Azad and Rukhsana Jabeen. Besides, young poets participating in this event include Kanchan, Madima, Zahid, Roheet Verma, Sushant from Jammu in Hindi and in Urdu Mohammad Akram, Basit Ayoub, Mehak, Umair Umi and Yamin from Kashmir'', he said.

The secretary said Sunil Jogi, Jagdish Solanki, Sudip Bhola, Shashi Kant Yadav and Vishnu Saxena will take part in the Kavi Sammelan on January 28.

