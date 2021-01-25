Maha government signs Rs 2,905-crore MoUs to boost tourism

The Maharashtra government onMonday inked MoUs worth Rs 2,905 crore with various entitiesfrom the hospitality sector to encourage tourism in the state,where more than 6,750 jobs will be generated under theagreements.

The MoUs will help create tourism facilities likehotels, resorts, wellness centres, health farm, theme park andmeditation centres in parts of the state and generate 6,754jobs, an official statement said.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of TourismMinister Aaditya Thackeray and Minister of State for TourismAditi Tatkare on the occasion of National Tourism Day onMonday, the statement said.

The state government has accorded industry status tothe hospitality sector and the number of licences required (tostart a venture) has been reduced.

''We will take important steps to encourage tourism inthe future, too, Thackeray said, according to the statement.

PTI ENMRSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)