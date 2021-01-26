Maharashtra: Tractor march held peacefully in Aurangabad

A tractor march organisedhere in Maharashtra on Tuesday to extend support to theprotesting farmers in New Delhi passed off peacefully.

Around 150 to 200 people, five tractors, cars, andtwo-wheelers participated in the morcha, which started fromDelhi Gate and culminated at Bhadkal gate, separated by adistance of about 2.2 kms.

The march was organised by the Maharashtra Rajya KisanSabha and the Maharashtra Rajya Lal Bawta Shetmajur Union.

Some workers of the Congress also joined theprocession.

Ram Baheti, one of the organisers of the march, toldreporters that around 4,000 volunteers from Aurangabad hadrecently visited Delhi and participated in the agitationsbeing held at borders of the national capital.

He said the three agri laws were anti-constitutionalsince the government didn't send the draft bills to a jointparliamentary committee.

On eruption of violence during the tractor parade inNew Delhi earlier in the day, Baheti said the lathicharge bypolice on farmers is condemnable.

''The clashes occurred because of the stubborn stand ofthe Central government,'' he added.

