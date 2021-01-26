Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antisocial elements were behind violence during tractor parade: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:32 IST
Antisocial elements were behind violence during tractor parade: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that some antisocial elements were behind the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Tuesday.

It was due to the Delhi Police's "actions" that some antisocial elements entered the parade and caused the violence, he said.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesman in a statement also alleged that the Delhi Police had wrongly placed barricades at some places of the pre-decided routes of the parade.

''This was done intentionally to misguide farmers,'' Tikait said, adding that because of this, farmers on tractors went astray.

This gave antisocial elements the opportunity to enter the tractor rally, he claimed.

BKU believes in peaceful demonstration and will identify the miscreants behind the violence.

Tikait urged protesting farmers to keep themselves away from violence. The coordination committee members of the parade will look into the reasons behind the violence, he said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting against the Centre's new agri laws at various Delhi border points since November 28 last year and on Tuesday, they took out tractor parades in the national capital.

Ghaziabad District Information Officer (DIO) Rakesh Chauhan said in a statement that the tractor rally culminated peacefully in Ghaziabad and no untoward incident occurred.

The administration had made adequate arrangements and senior police and civil officials interacted with farmer leaders every day, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

India's colourful heritage comes alive in Google's Republic Day doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1st private space crew paying USD 55M each to fly to station

The first private space station crew was introduced Tuesday Three men who are each paying USD 55 million to fly on a SpaceX rocket.Theyll be led by a former NASA astronaut now working for Axiom Space, the Houston company that arranged the t...

UniCredit set to appoint Andrea Orcel as CEO - source

UniCredit is set to name Andrea Orcel as chief executive, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, putting one of Europes best-known dealmakers at the helm just as the coronavirus crisis is pushing banks to merge. Orcels nominatio...

Main goal in Venezuela is peaceful transition of power, free and fair elections -White House

The overriding goal of U.S. policy in Venezuela is to see a peaceful transition of power through free and fair elections, the White House said on Tuesday.The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will focus on addressing the humanitari...

UN health agency panel issues key guidance on second COVID vaccines

The development follows SAGEs recommendations on 5 January on how the similar Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be used, as deaths from the new coronavirus topped 2.1 million globally. Both are so-called mRNA vaccines which trigger an immune...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021