Nigeria: Kaduna University to resume academic activities on January 29

The academic activities in the Kaduna State University in Nigeria would resume on January 29, 2021, said Samuel Manshop, the registrar of the University, according to a report by Today Ng.

Signing the statement on Wednesday, Manshop said that the decision ensued after the Kaduna government's approval for the tertiary institutions in the state effective from January 25.

"The management of the Kaduna State University wishes to notify staff, students and the general public that academic activities resume on Jan. 29. This is sequel to the state government's approval for tertiary institutions to reopen,'' he stated.

However, the postgraduate students were expected to resume the academic activities on January 29, whereas undergraduate learners were to resume on February 1, the registrar explained.

The university had earlier expressed a willingness to reopen on January 25 if permitted by the state government.

Explaining the approval for January 25, Phoebe Yayi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education said that the approval came after evaluating all tertiary institutions in Kaduna to ensure their preparedness for the reopening.

Yayi further urged the management of all tertiary institutions to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols put in by the state government. She also listed some guidelines such as the compulsory wearing of face masks by both academic and non-academic and temperature checks to be followed strictly.