HCL Tech, Univ of California, Berkeley partner for advanced health tech collaborative lab

IT services major HCL Technologies (HCL) on Wednesday said it has partnered with University of California, Berkeley to create a Health Technology Collaborative Laboratory (CoLab).

As a founding member of the CoLab, HCL Technologies is contributing USD 750,000 over the course of three years, a statement said.

Housed in the Blum Center for Developing Economies on the university's campus in Berkeley, the CoLab's multidisciplinary teams will work on health technology innovations to meet the challenges in a new age of healthcare, it added.

These activities will include rapid problem-solving, prototyping and testing of breakthrough healthcare technologies. The effort will bring together stakeholders in healthcare (patients, clinicians, regulators and insurers), the business community and investors to create and commercialise solutions from initial concept through the stages of prototyping, systems architecture and scalable distribution. ''As a responsible global technology leader, we are proud to contribute and support the creation of macro-scale solutions to healthcare issues for a better future for all. We're honoured to support UC Berkeley in this initiative, especially as the healthcare industry is undergoing tremendous transformation,'' HCL Technologies President (Engineering and R&D Services) GH Rao said.

As a founding member, HCL will have the opportunity to contribute to promising solutions and projects underway and looks forward to engaging the CoLab Ecosystem to develop new and unique health technology solutions for the future, Rao added.

''HCL's commitment, combined with its vision for technology innovation and its global reach, will allow us to realize the goals of the CoLab quickly," said Daniel Fletcher, Associate Director for Research of the Blum Center, Purnendu Chatterjee Chair of Bioengineering, and Director of the CoLab.

