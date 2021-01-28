SMEClabs Launches SkillUp to Elevate Skill Levels and Assist Learners Get Notched by Top Companies

Kochi, Kerala, India – Business Wire India With the rising gap between the job aspirations of candidates and the skill expectations of hiring companies, NSDC direct training partner SMEClabs ( https://www.smeclabs.com/ ) has recently announced the launch of its intensive skill development program “SkillUp”. The intention behind launching SkillUp is to provide intensive skill development training to enhance the skillset of learners in the industrial, marine, technical and fintech companies through job-oriented training and boost their employability.

Through the newly set up SkillUp program, learners are introduced to various real-life industrial situations by which they receive hands-on experience of actual work conditions. This prepares them to handle adverse and unforeseen circumstances with confidence while working on live projects in their respective domains. The program is specifically designed to cater the needs of candidates in the industrial, marine, technical and IT sectors.

When asked about the motive behind launching SkillUp, Mr.Saiju Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer, SMEC Automation Pvt. Ltd. said, “Unemployment in India is on the rise. Although students are being graduated from top colleges and institutions with meritorious grades, a large portion of them is unemployed or is employed in the wrong domain. The prime reason for this is the candidate’s lack of necessary skills suitable for the industry. Even though our country has a good literacy rate, when it comes to technical skills, we are far behind others. This skill gap can be shortened only through well-designed skill development programs.” Unlike others, the faculties of SMEClabs are industry-experienced professionals, and not just mere trainers. Their rich knowledge garnered through years of industry experience is generously bestowed upon their students. Their practical labs consist of some of the state-of-the-art features. The immense course content is prepared by their faculties in partnership with industry experts, who closely monitor the syllabus and are available for sincere mentorship.

“With the launch of SkillUp, we intend to bridge the gap between the job aspirations of candidates and the skill requirements of hiring companies by improving the skillset of the candidates. Through SkillUp, we are not only helping our youth to get a job, but also ensure they are well equipped with the right skills to boost their career in the long run. Our ultimate goal is to strengthen the skillset of every youth who wishes to create a better future - for themselves and for the country,” added Mr.Saiju.

About SMEClabsBeing among the leaders in skill development training in India, SMEClabs is the R&D and training hub of SMEC Automation Pvt. Ltd. (https://www.smecautomation.com/) – an ISO 9001:2015 certified company providing specialized technical services and custom engineering products to the marine, energy and offshore industries. With headquarters in Kochi, India, SMEClabs has succeeded in upskilling over 250,000 candidates since its inception in February 2001. SMEClabs’ programs are spread across diverse fields, with NSDC and IISC approved certifications in Automation, Instrumentation, Networking, Embedded Systems, FinTech, etc. With over 30 operational bases in India and having operations across five continents, SMEC Automation is among the top sought after and major service providers in India, UAE & Singapore.

Higher employability determines the quality of a training institute. In terms of employability assistance, SMEClabs has also gained a reputed name in the industry. The institute’s certificates are recognized among the leading industrial giants across the globe. Some of the notable names in that list include: • NSDC (National Skill development Corporation)• IISC(India International Skill Center)• ISA (International Society for Automation)• TUV Rheinland Germany• City & Guilds • ASNT (American Society for Non-destructive Testing)• AWS (American Welding Society)• ESSCI (Electronics Sector Skills Council of India), CGSC (Capital Goods Skill Council)• IASC (Instrumentation Automation Surveillance & Communication Sector Skill Council) Major Clients in Industrial sectorA versatile and strong clientele is a gem on a firm’s crown. Over these years, SMEC has been able to serve their diverse clients with higher quality services and firm’s efforts are fetching them more and more satisfied clients. Some of the major clients of SMEClabs include: • ONGC• Shipping Corporation of India (SCI)• BARC• Indian Navy• Rolls Royce• Reliance• Aditya Birla• HMT• HPCL• Major Shipyards and Ports worldwide PWRPWR

