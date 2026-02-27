Controversy Erupts Over DHS Action at Columbia University
A Columbia University student, Elmina Aghayeva, was detained by Department of Homeland Security agents under controversial circumstances, prompting criticism from university officials and New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Aghayeva, from Azerbaijan, was reportedly illegally in the U.S. after her student visa was terminated in 2016. Questions remain about the agents' entry tactics.
Agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have come under scrutiny following the detention of a student at Columbia University, raising questions about their entry tactics. Acting President Claire Shipman reported that the agents entered a university residential building under questionable pretenses.
Elmina Aghayeva, identified as the student in question, was said to be in the U.S. illegally after her student visa was terminated in 2016. Criticism from New York Governor Kathy Hochul and others centered on allegations that the agents lied to gain access to the residence.
The arrest marks an uncommon event on campus, particularly during ongoing immigration crackdowns. This incident follows previous controversial detentions related to protests at the university.
