Campus Unrest: JNU Students Clash with Police in Long March

Police and JNU students clashed during a protest march, resulting in injuries on both sides. The students were marching against recent remarks by the Vice Chancellor and administrative decisions. Police detained 51 protesters and alleged aggressive behavior, while students claimed excessive force was used against them.

A clash erupted between police and JNU students during a protest march on Thursday, resulting in injuries on both sides. While the police claimed they were assaulted, the students alleged that excessive force was used against them.

The demonstration, calling for a 'Long March' from Jawaharlal Nehru University to the Ministry of Education, was sparked by Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's recent remarks and administrative decisions. The protest was part of ongoing dissent over UGC norms and the proposed Rohith Act.

Police detained 51 protesters, including JNUSU president Aditi Mishra. Amid allegations from students that a B R Ambedkar portrait was damaged, purported videos of the clash surfaced online. The incident has exacerbated tensions between the university and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

