Campus Unrest: JNU Students Clash with Police in Long March

A clash erupted between police and JNU students during a protest march on Thursday, resulting in injuries on both sides. While the police claimed they were assaulted, the students alleged that excessive force was used against them.

The demonstration, calling for a 'Long March' from Jawaharlal Nehru University to the Ministry of Education, was sparked by Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's recent remarks and administrative decisions. The protest was part of ongoing dissent over UGC norms and the proposed Rohith Act.

Police detained 51 protesters, including JNUSU president Aditi Mishra. Amid allegations from students that a B R Ambedkar portrait was damaged, purported videos of the clash surfaced online. The incident has exacerbated tensions between the university and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)