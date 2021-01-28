Left Menu

The Qutub Minar here will be lit up on January 30 to mark the second World Neglected Tropical Diseases NTD Day as India joins other countries to combat such diseases, the health ministry said on Thursday.January 30 will mark the second World NTD Day, highlighting the global communitys commitment to ending such diseases that cause immeasurable suffering among the worlds most marginalised communities.India joins the world to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:34 IST
Qutub Minar to be lit up on Jan 30 as sign of unity to combat neglected tropical diseases
The Qutub Minar here will be lit up on January 30 to mark the second World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day as India joins other countries to combat such diseases, the health ministry said on Thursday.

January 30 will mark the second World NTD Day, highlighting the global community's commitment to ending such diseases that cause immeasurable suffering among the world's most marginalised communities.

''India joins the world to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases. On this day, the Qutub Minar will be lit up along with other landmarks across the world,'' the ministry said in a statement.

On World NTD Day, more than 50 landmarks representing 25 nations will be lit up to celebrate how far the world has come together in defeating NTDs. ''India too will proudly join these countries by illuminating UNESCO world heritage site Qutub Minar,'' the statement said.

The ministry said one in five people in the world are affected by NTDs. India is home to the world's largest absolute burden of at least 11 of these major neglected tropical diseases. These diseases debilitate, disfigure and can even be fatal to those affected.

