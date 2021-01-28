Over 20k private healthcare personnel get COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana

As many as 20,636 healthcarepersonnel in the private sector were administered the COVID-19vaccine in Telangana on Thursday, the government said.

The number of personnel planned to be inoculated duringthe day was 45,973 and the state recorded around 45 per centcoverage, an official release said.

The cumulative number of beneficiariesvaccinated sinceJanuary 16 stood at 1,51,243 and the overall percentage was58, it said.

No serious/severe case of AEFI (adverse events followingimmunisation) was reported on Thursday, the release said,adding three people who had minor issues were stable, it said.

All 33 districts in the state conducted the vaccinationdrive for the private healthcare personnel and it wouldcontinue on Friday, the release said.

The exercise to vaccinate private healthcare workersbegan on January 25 after covering those in the governmenthospitals and other priority sectors.

