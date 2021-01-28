Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:56 IST
Over 20k private healthcare personnel get COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 20,636 healthcarepersonnel in the private sector were administered the COVID-19vaccine in Telangana on Thursday, the government said.

The number of personnel planned to be inoculated duringthe day was 45,973 and the state recorded around 45 per centcoverage, an official release said.

The cumulative number of beneficiariesvaccinated sinceJanuary 16 stood at 1,51,243 and the overall percentage was58, it said.

No serious/severe case of AEFI (adverse events followingimmunisation) was reported on Thursday, the release said,adding three people who had minor issues were stable, it said.

All 33 districts in the state conducted the vaccinationdrive for the private healthcare personnel and it wouldcontinue on Friday, the release said.

The exercise to vaccinate private healthcare workersbegan on January 25 after covering those in the governmenthospitals and other priority sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

