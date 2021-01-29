Four Careers in High Demand for 2021

There is no denying that COVID-19 has impacted every industry, and as a result, affected employment. Based on projections from 2020 trends, the future of employment will be in the tech and medical industries. Those looking to pursue a new career are looking for security, increased demand, and competitive compensation. Although many Americans have lost their jobs in some industries, there is an abundance of opportunities in others. If you are looking for high-paying, in-demand careers for 2021 – keep reading! Here are the 4 best jobs this year.

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)

The demand for EMT's is high and continuing to rise. In fact, demand is expected to increase by 7% within 7 years. With increasing populations, there is an increasing need for EMTs. As first responders, these individuals respond to accidents and medical incidents, providing care and transportation to a medical center or hospital. To pursue a career as an EMT, you should complete an Emergency Medical Services Associates Degree program. This will provide you with even greater opportunities as you will learn EMT and Paramedic skills.

Surgical Technologist

Working in the operating room is an exciting career and one that is high in demand! As a surgical technologist, you will provide support at every stage of the surgical process. Before, during, and after surgery, there is a lot of preparation and post-op to be done. As a surgical technologist, you allow a surgeon to perform surgery as seamlessly as possible. This career requires a lot of technical knowledge and skills, so you will need to complete a Surgical Technology program first. In 24 months, you can earn an Associate of Science in Surgical Technology degree and begin your career as a surgical technologist!

Health Information Technician

Health information technicians are an important part of the healthcare system. They manage medical records, billing, insurance, and perform other important administrative tasks. According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be an 11% increase in available health information technician positions. More opportunities make this job in demand in 2021! If you want to pursue this career, you should enroll in an Associate Degree in Health Information Technology program. Extensive training from a renowned institution, like City College, will equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to get a job and excel at it!

Veterinary Technician

If you love animals and are looking for a fulfilling career in the industry – a veterinary technician position is high in demand! Demand in this industry is growing rapidly and it's predicted to increase by 20% by 2026! As a vet tech, you will support veterinarians and perform tasks like x-rays, drawing blood samples, administering injections, speaking with clients, and maintaining records. In addition to a traditional veterinary office, you can find a job at an animal shelter, diagnostic lab, biomedical veterinary research, veterinary products, and supply sales, and even work in a zoo or wildlife rehabilitation center! If you want to pursue a career as a vet tech, you should seek out a veterinary technician community college program that offers externship opportunities. This will provide you with plenty of real-life clinical experience that will open up more doors for you after graduation.

Pursing a new career can be both exciting and nerve-racking! You want to make sure you choose the right one and follow the right path to pursue these. All of these in-demand careers in 2021 require some training and education, as any high-paying and the secure job does. After deciding on the career and industry you want, you will need to pursue schooling. Look for a college like City College that provides comprehensive training, and in some cases, on the job training through externships. This will make you a much more desirable candidate when it comes time to apply for jobs. When you invest in your education and training, you are investing in your future career and success.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)