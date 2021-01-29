Left Menu

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:53 IST
Karnataka Primary and SecondaryEducation Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday appealed to theCentre to treat teachers as frontline workers and include themin the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive for the prioritysector.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UnionHealth Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, he said the staff of theeducation department, especially teachers, played a huge rolein containing the pandemic through their on-field work,including maintenance of containment zones.

''It would be the best recognition of their services ifteachers are declared as frontline workers, in terms ofgetting a vaccine for COVID-19,'' the minister said in theletter, enclosing a copy of the state Chief Secretary'sproposal in this regard.

Suresh Kumar said the government had utilised theservices of the teachers for door-to-door collection of data,propagating the importance of social distancing, assisting thehealth staff like never before and for many other alliedactivities.

''Approving the proposal submitted by the Chief Secretaryof Karnataka would go a long way in instilling the much neededfaith of this community in our system,'' he said in the letter,a copy of which was released to media here.

The vaccination drive started in the state on January 16and at present covers the medical and paramedical staff in thepriority sector.

As of Thursday, a total of 2,84,385 people have beenvaccinated in the state in the ongoing phase. The governmenthas said after covering the frontline workers, people withco-morbidities and above 50 years would be given the vaccine.

The state government's proposal comes at a time whenschools and colleges have started functioning, especially forthe classes 10, PUC second year and final year degree studentsin the state since early this month.

