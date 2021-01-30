Booked during anti-CAA protests on campus, AMU student banned from Aligarh for 6 months

Left Menu

The Aligarh administration has banned AMU student leader Arif Khan Tyagi from the district for six months terming him a threat to peace in the city, a year after he was booked under different charges during the anti-CAA protests on the campus.Aligarh Muslim University spokesman Professor Shafay Kidwai told PTI the externment order pertained to the protests on the campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act which began on December 15, 2019.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 30-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 17:34 IST
The Aligarh administration has banned AMU student leader Arif Khan Tyagi from the district for six months terming him a threat to peace in the city, a year after he was booked under different charges during the anti-CAA protests on the campus.

Aligarh Muslim University spokesman Professor Shafay Kidwai told PTI the externment order pertained to the protests on the campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act which began on December 15, 2019. The externment order was issued to the final-year post graduate student by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) City Rakesh Kumar Maalpani last week under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act. Arif received it two days back.

The order stated that Arif was a threat to the peace of the city and his presence posed a danger to its peace-loving residents.

Arif has had more than half a dozen cases registered against him during the two months of anti-CAA protest on the campus in December 2019 and January 2020.

After he was served the order, Arif told mediapersons that all the cases against him pertained to protests on the campus. He said all citizens whether farmers, trade union members or students have a right to peaceful protest.

''The externment order was yet another attempt to muzzle freedom of expression,'' he said, adding he would move court against the order.

AMU spokesperson Kidwai said the student had been named by the police for the violent incidents which took place on the night of December 15, 2019. He said that the university had not separately filed any complaint against the student.

Violent protests had broken out against the CAA on the campus on December 15 in which over 70 people, including students, AMU security staff and police personnel were injured. The university had to announce an extended winter break following the clashes.

