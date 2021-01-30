Left Menu

Convicted Haryana Cong MLA Pradeep Chaudhary stands disqualified

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:50 IST
A sitting MLA stands disqualified automatically under the provisions of section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 following his conviction in any offence entailing a jail term longer than two years. Image Credit: ANI

Congress' MLA Pradeep Chaudhary from Kalka stands disqualified following his conviction by a Himachal Pradesh court in a nearly a-decade-old case, Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said on Saturday.

Chaudhary was sentenced to three years in jail by a Nalagarh court in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh following his convicting earlier on January 14 in a case of assault, rioting and other penal offences, said Gupta, adding the Kalka MLA incurred disqualification from the date of his conviction.

Fourteen others too were convicted and sentenced to three years in jail along with the Haryana MLA.

Gupta told reporters that the notification issued by the state assembly secretariat following his disqualification after his conviction entailing a jail term longer than two years has also declared the Kalka seat as vacant from January 14.

"Today, we issued the notification and Kalka seat has been declared as vacant from January 14," Gupta said.

A sitting MLA stands disqualified automatically under the provisions of section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 following his conviction in any offence entailing a jail term longer than two years.

Replying to a question, Gupta said Chaudhary can appeal in the higher court and whatever will be the decision of the court, we will act accordingly.

