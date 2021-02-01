Left Menu

Rajasthan: Class 6, 8 to reopen next week

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-02-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 08:55 IST
The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen schools from Class 6 to 8 from next Monday with compliance of coronavirus-related guidelines.

Along with this, colleges for first year and second year students, multiplex, theatre, cinema halls and swimming pools will also open, and 200 people will be allowed in social functions instead of 100.

The decisions were taken in by chief minister in a meeting on Sunday evening.

Fifty per cent of the strength will be allowed in school and colleges on a day. Similarly, cinema halls will be able to function with 50 per cent capacity.

The schools for students from 9 to 12 and colleges for final year students have already opened, according to a release. PTI SDSHMB

