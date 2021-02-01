Sitharaman reads out Budget speech from tablet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out the Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet on Monday instead of a conventional paper document.

Presenting the Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman stood in the second row of the Treasury Benches.

This time, the Budget will be a paperless document and it would be available to parliamentarians and the public online.

As the finance minister was presenting the Union Budget, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party and Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party registered their protest inside the House on the three new farm legislations by holding placards demanding that the Centre take back the ''black'' laws.

The protesting members were standing in the aisles of the House.

