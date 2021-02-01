Left Menu

Union Budget: Higher education sector set to get boost, says Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday halied the Union Budget, saying it aimed at a self-reliant India with the higher education sector set to get a boost.The Union Budget is a budget of a self-reliant India Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. The deputy chief minister claimed that the Budget has made provisions for qualitative improvement in the education sector with an emphasis on research.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:38 IST
Union Budget: Higher education sector set to get boost, says Dinesh Sharma
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday halied the Union Budget, saying it aimed at a self-reliant India with the higher education sector set to get a boost.

''The Union Budget is a budget of a self-reliant India (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will show the way to the world. The Budget will strengthen the economy and India will become a USD 5 trillion economy,'' he said in a statement. The deputy chief minister claimed that the Budget has made provisions for qualitative improvement in the education sector with an emphasis on research. ''Higher education will get a new direction with the formation of the Higher Education Commission. This is a revolutionary step. The Budget has laid emphasis on all-inclusive development,'' he said. Sharma, who holds the portfolio of Secondary Education and Higher Education, Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology, said, ''The outlay of Rs 50,000 crore for the National Research Foundation will give a new and positive direction to the potential of the youth. It will also give a boost to innovation.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: 5 people held near mall, 130 kgs ganja seized

Five people were arrested inMumbais Kurla area allegedly with 130 kilograms of ganja, anofficial of Mumbai polices Anti Narcotics Cell said onMonday.The five, hailing from Mumbai, neighbouring Thane, andGodavari district in Andhra Pradesh, ...

FM ups infra, healthcare spending to lift economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed a sharp increase in expenditure on infrastructure, doubling of healthcare spending and raising of the cap on foreign investment in insurance in her Budget for the next fiscal in a bid t...

HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget aimed at boosting pandemic-hit economy

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2021-22, that aims to shore up an economy badly-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The economy is projected to contract 7.7 in the current fiscal year, ...

Lebanon army arrests 18 Lebanese, Syrians linked to Islamic State -statement

Lebanons army said on Monday it had arrested 18 people, some Lebanese and others Syrian, with links to Islamic State. The arrests came in field operations that took place over the past two weeks in the border town of Arsal in the north, an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021