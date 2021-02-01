Left Menu

Alok Kumar takes over as Power Secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:26 IST
Alok Kumar, a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, on Monday took over as Union Power Secretary.

Kumar will succeed Sanjeev Nandan Sahai, who retired on January 31, 2021, a senior official said.

Before joining as the Union Power Secretary, he was the additional chief secretary, Industrial Development and IT & Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

He has acquired widely recognized expertise in policy and regulatory affairs of India's electricity sector, while working for more than seven years at national level and about three years at state level in Uttar Pradesh.

He has been the chief executive officer of various public enterprises in transport and electricity sectors.

He has also worked in the areas of skill development, handcraft-based micro enterprises, apprenticeship programmes and National Career Services.

He has authored a book on policy and regulation of electricity industry in India which was published by Oxford University Press in 2012.

Kumar has done his graduation in Civil Engineering from IIT-Roorkee and is an MBA in finance.

