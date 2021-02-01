Left Menu

U.N. fears situation will worsen for Rohingya in Myanmar

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations fears the coup in Myanmar on Monday will worsen the situation for hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims still in the country's Rakhine state, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday. "There are about 600,000 Rohingya those that remain in Rakhine State, including 120,000 people who are effectively confined to camps, they cannot move freely and have extremely limited access to basic health and education services," he said.

"So our fear is that the events may make the situation worse for them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

