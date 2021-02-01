U.N. fears situation will worsen for Rohingya in Myanmar

U.N. fears situation will worsen for Rohingya in MyanmarReuters | New York | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:18 IST
The United Nations fears the coup in Myanmar on Monday will worsen the situation for hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims still in the country's Rakhine state, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday. "There are about 600,000 Rohingya those that remain in Rakhine State, including 120,000 people who are effectively confined to camps, they cannot move freely and have extremely limited access to basic health and education services," he said.
"So our fear is that the events may make the situation worse for them," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- Myanmar
- Stephane Dujarric
- Rohingya Muslims
- The United Nations
ALSO READ
U.N. rights office calls for immediate release of Navalny
Out of 45 lakh Covaxin doses, over eight lakh are intended to be supplied to countries such as Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar, as a goodwill gesture: Sources.
Pope urges more nations to join U.N. treaty banning nuclear weapons
Iran, Turkey block rivals from joining U.N. disarmament talks
India to begin COVID-19 vaccine supply to six countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar from Wednesday