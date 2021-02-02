Left Menu

Study initiated to quantify tourism loss over COVID: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Tuesday that the Centre had initiated a study to quantify the quantum of loss suffered by the sector due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Patel said the record of the revenue generated through tourism was not maintained by the ministry.

The Ministry of Tourism has engaged the National Council of Applied Economic Research in January to conduct study on 'India and the Coronavirus Pandemic: Economic Losses for Households Engaged in Tourism and Policies for Recovery', Patel said.

One of the objectives of this study is to quantify the sector-wise and overall loss in income of the economy and the household sector, and also the loss in jobs due to the impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector, Patel said.

