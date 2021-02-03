Left Menu

INS condemns police action against journalists

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:07 IST
INS condemns police action against journalists
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) on Tuesday condemned the action taken by Delhi, UP and MP police which have filed FIRs against senior editors and journalists reporting on farmer protests.

In a statement, INS said, ''On behalf of the entire print media industry, L Adimoolam, President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) condemns the action taken by the Delhi, UP, MP police in filing FIRs against senior editors and journalists for reporting on the farmers protest.'' ''The society appeals to the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to revisit their decisions so that the rights of the press are not circumscribed and the media is able to perform its tasks fearlessly,'' the statement signed by INS General Secretary Mary Paul said.

As per officials, the MP and UP police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists over their ''misleading'' tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi.

The journalists named in the FIR are Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath.

The case against them was registered under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 153 a (1) b (any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups and which disturb or are likely to disturb public tranquility) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch PM Rutte confirms lockdown to last until at least March

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that most of the lockdown measures in the Netherlands, many of which have been in place since October, will remain in place for weeks due to fears over a surge in cases as a result of variant strain...

NSUI launces fund-raising drive for Ram Temple, Cong treasurer feigns ignorance

The Congress partys students wing National Students Union of India on Tuesday launched a campaign to collect money from students for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, claiming that the BJP and ABVP have been looting people in the n...

Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' over farmer protest tweets

Twitter has restored several accounts it had withheld on Monday after the government had asked it to take action against 250 handles which had posted false and provocative content related to the ongoing farmers agitation, according to sourc...

Italia Viva's chief Renzi says coalition talks have failed

Talks aimed at reviving Italys ruling coalition have failed, Matteo Renzi, the head of the small Italia Viva party which triggered the political crisis, said on Tuesday.A mediator has spent the last two days trying to patch up differences b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021