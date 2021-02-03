Left Menu

Delhi govt to help trace farmers missing from protest sites: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will help trace the farmers missing from protest sites and if the need arises, he will approach the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre.Kejirwal said that the Delhi government will also release a list of 115 persons lodged in different jails here in connection with the January 26 violence.We are releasing a list of 115 protesters who were arrested by police in relation to the Republic Day incident and are in different jails in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:35 IST
Delhi govt to help trace farmers missing from protest sites: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will help trace the farmers missing from protest sites and if the need arises, he will approach the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre.

Kejirwal said that the Delhi government will also release a list of 115 persons lodged in different jails here in connection with the January 26 violence.

''We are releasing a list of 115 protesters who were arrested by police in relation to the Republic Day incident and are in different jails in the city. Our government will make every effort to trace the protesters who are missing and I will even speak to the Lt Governor and the central government if the need arises,'' he said at a press conference. A delegation from the legal team of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha met Kejriwal and presented him a list of 29 missing farmers. It also demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged ''conspiracy against the farmers' protest'' and a medical board to examine those in jail. The chief minister, however, did not comment on the demand for judicial inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags, comments, especially by celebrities are neither accurate nor responsible: MEA.

Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags, comments, especially by celebrities are neither accurate nor responsible MEA....

Marathwada's biggest entrepreneur Milind Pote's Gamex Game Zone inaugurated by actress Urvashi Rautela

New Delhi India, February 3 ANIThePRTree Its not necessary to dream small just because the city you are living in is small. Its absolutely possible to dream big and achieve it even while living in a small town. The best example of this is e...

Doors always open for farmers; Oppn should not make stir another Shaheen Bagh:BJP in RS

Asserting that the new farm laws were passed after extensive deliberations in Parliament, the BJP on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that doors are always open for farmers to resolve the issue amicably, and urged opposition parties not to make ...

430 PSA detainees released in J-K: MHA

New Delhi India, February 3 ANIA total of 430 persons who were detained under the Public Safety Act have been released till date while no one is under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Parliament ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021