Modi to visit poll-bound Assam on Feb 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill visit Assam on February 7 and lay the foundation stone oftwo medical colleges and launch the scheme for the upgradationof the state highways, state Finance Minister Himanta BiswaSarma said on Wednesday.

This will be Modi's second visit to the poll-boundstate in a fortnight.

The assembly election in Assam is due in March-Aprilthis year.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too isscheduled to visit Guwahati on February 6 and be present at aprogramme where money will be given to the bank accounts ofeight lakh tea garden workers in the state, SAra told pressconference here.

The prime minister will visit Dhekiajuli from where hewill lay the foundation of two medical colleges in Charaideoand Bishwanath districts. He will also launch the 'Assam Mala'scheme under which the state public works department willupgrade the state highways.

Work will be taken up in 2500 km to be taken up at theinitial stage, he said adding the estimated Rs 5,000 croreproject is expected to be completed within 15 years.

In the February 6 function where Sitharaman will bethe chief guest, the state government will transfer Rs 3,000each to the bank accounts of eight lakh tea garden workerswhich will involve an expenditure of Rs 2.4 crore, Sarma said.

''Post-demonetisation and opening of bank accounts, wehave been depositing Rs 2,500 in each account. This year wehave increased it to Rs 3,000,'' he said.

The union minister will also deliberate on the budgetat the function, he added.

A major event lined up for Friday is the appointmentof 29,701 teachers and non-teaching staff by the stategovernment, Sarma said.

The appointments will be made in two categories - innewly and recently provincialised schools where 16,484teachers and non-teaching staff will be given appointment,while another 13,216 new appointments will be given at thelevel of lower, upper primary levels and Sarva Siksha Abhhiyanalong with assitant teachers at the secondary level, he said.

Five thousand more teachers will get appointment. Theirverification process is pending, he said.

The Minister said that a blue-print is also beingprepared to appoint language teachers in the state with thefocus of tribal languages and of the tea garden communities.

Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccinationprogramme, Sarma, who is also the state health minister, saidAssam is ''doing extremely well'' and is jabbing more thanexpected with the daily target being exceeded in most of theplaces.

