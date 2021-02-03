Mobile internet curbs lifted in Haryana's Panipat and Charkhi Dadri

The Haryana government on Wednesday lifted mobile internet curbs in Panipat and Charkhi Dadri, even as the services will continue to remain suspended in five other districts of the state till 5 pm on February 4, an official said.

The mobile internet services were suspended in some districts of the state ''to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order" amid a protest by farmers against three agri laws.

The curbs have now been lifted in Panipat and Charkhi Dadri districts, the official said.

However, the state government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only bulk SMS) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in five districts -- Kaithal, Jind, Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 4.

The order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect.

Any person who will be found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions, the order stated.

The government's move to suspend mobile internet services in 17 districts earlier and later on keeping these suspended in a few places led to protests by farmers in the state. Opposition parties had also condemned the curbs on mobile internet in some parts, saying the move would affect the students who were preparing to appear in final exams.

On Tuesday, the state government had ordered suspension of mobile internet services in three districts near Delhi after violence broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

